RSS regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society: Mohan Bhagwat

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture. "....The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any is a Hindu...In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India are Hindu society," he said.
