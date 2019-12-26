Global  

Arundhati Roy idolises `Ranga-Billa`, her views are anti-women: Uma Bharti

Zee News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
In a series of tweets, Uma Bharti took a potshot at Arundhati and said that it is shameful that the author could only remember the names of criminals such as Ranga and Billa and not freedom fighters like Ashfaqullah Khan or Ramprasad Bismil.
