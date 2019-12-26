Arundhati Roy idolises `Ranga-Billa`, her views are anti-women: Uma Bharti Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 24 minutes ago )

In a series of tweets, Uma Bharti took a potshot at Arundhati and said that it is shameful that the author could only remember the names of criminals such as Ranga and Billa and not freedom fighters like Ashfaqullah Khan or Ramprasad Bismil. 👓 View full article

