Khalistani terrorists planning terror attacks in Punjab with Pakistan's help: Intelligence sources

Zee News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
It is learnt that terror groups Babbar Khalsa and Khalistan Zindabad Force are in touch with their Pakistani handlers to smuggle weapons inside Punjab. 
Terror attacks in Punjab being planned by pro-Khalistan outfits with Pak's support: Intelligence sources

The Sources reveal that terror groups like Babbar Khalsa and Khalistan Zindabad Force are in contact with their Pakistani handlers to smuggle weapons across the...
DNA

Jaish-e-Mohammad planning to execute terror attacks in Ayodhya, reveal intelligence agencies

Sources told Zee Media that a message of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar has been intercepted by intelligence agencies and the message sent via chatting app...
Zee News

