Asdfgj RT @SabahKashmiri: #Khalistani terrorists are planning to carry out terror attacks in #Punjab. According to Intelligence agencies', the #Kh… 1 day ago

Sabah Kashmiri #Khalistani terrorists are planning to carry out terror attacks in #Punjab. According to Intelligence agencies', th… https://t.co/a94cDlCNL2 1 day ago

Real Sikhs Against Khalistan RT @ManmeetSethi4: https://t.co/RnGGc5SSt9 Intelligence agency claimed that #Khalistani terrorists are planning to carry out terrorist att… 2 days ago

Pradipta Pati RT @ZeeNews: Khalistani terrorists planning terror attacks in Punjab with Pakistan's help: Intelligence sources https://t.co/mQXOFJ8chU #… 2 days ago

Tehzeeb #Khalistani terrorists are planning to carry out terror attacks in #Punjab, Intelligence agency claimed and said th… https://t.co/f9gBufQrHn 2 days ago

FauziaMir #Khalistani terrorists are planning to carry out terror attacks in #Punjab, Intelligence agency claimed and said th… https://t.co/JP6tVxeQYn 2 days ago

Better_DelhiNCR RT @JammuKashmir5: #Khalistani terrorists are planning to carry out terror attacks in #Punjab, sources in the Intelligence agency claimed.… 2 days ago