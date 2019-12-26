Global  

Michael Bloomberg spent $120mn on ads in presidential race

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
New York, Dec 26 (IANS) Michael Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York, has already spent about $120 million in digital and television advertising since he joined the crowded Democratic presidential race last month.
