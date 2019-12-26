Global  

Mohan Bhagwat: RSS regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that India has traditionally been "Hindutvawadi" and that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of the country as "Hindu society" irrespective of the diversity of religion and culture here.

"When RSS calls someone a Hindu then it means those people who consider India as their...
