Terror attacks in Punjab being planned by pro-Khalistan outfits with Pak's support: Intelligence sources

The Sources reveal that terror groups like Babbar Khalsa and Khalistan Zindabad Force are in contact with their Pakistani handlers to smuggle weapons across the India-Pakistan border.



Zee News 2 days ago



