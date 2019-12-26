Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Terror attacks in Punjab being planned by pro-Khalistan outfits with Pak's support: Intelligence sources

DNA Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Sources reveal that terror groups like Babbar Khalsa and Khalistan Zindabad Force are in contact with their Pakistani handlers to smuggle weapons across the India-Pakistan border.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Khalistani terrorists planning terror attacks in Punjab with Pakistan's help: Intelligence sources

It is learnt that terror groups Babbar Khalsa and Khalistan Zindabad Force are in touch with their Pakistani handlers to smuggle weapons inside Punjab. 
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.