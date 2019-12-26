Global  

SL marks 15th anniversary of 2004 tsunami

Thursday, 26 December 2019
Colombo, Dec 26 (IANS) Sri Lanka on Thursday marked the 15th anniversary of the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed over 35,000 people in the island nation.
