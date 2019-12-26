Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bank Holidays 2020: List of days Indian banks will be closed in 2020

DNA Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Here's the complete list of bank holidays in 2020...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bank Holidays: Indian banks will remain closed on these days in Year 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed some days when the banking operations will remain closed, but bank holidays vary in different states as well as in...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sethishireen

Shireen RT @jasuja: Bank holiday January 2020: Banks to remain closed for 16 days next month. Check full list here https://t.co/QRRoO9Au78 Pls plan… 59 minutes ago

ramnathraman

ram nath raman RT @VishwasRajput3: @aiboc_in @AibocUP @saurbhspeaks Why these newspapers are spreading rumours about banks... https://t.co/06sMI2R5Bt 2 hours ago

vjsall

Singh विजय एक छुट्टी है 26 जनवरी को, वो भी रविवार है. Banks closed for 16 days in January: Check list of bank holidays in fi… https://t.co/p62v75miIm 2 hours ago

idesibanda

Newton Bank Kumar @Jansatta reporting Wrong News that 16 Bank holiday in month of January. #Shameless Media Spreading lie. https://t.co/eSW8ETd4zs 2 hours ago

Sushant26936336

सुशांत पाटिल🏳️🇮🇳 RT @indiatvnews: Bank Holidays Alert! Banks to remain closed for 10 days in January 2020 https://t.co/prGRU9yDEt 3 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV Bank Holidays Alert! Banks to remain closed for 10 days in January 2020 https://t.co/prGRU9yDEt 3 hours ago

VishwasRajput3

Vishwas @aiboc_in @AibocUP @saurbhspeaks Why these newspapers are spreading rumours about banks... https://t.co/06sMI2R5Bt 11 hours ago

jasuja

Monica Jasuja Bank holiday January 2020: Banks to remain closed for 16 days next month. Check full list here… https://t.co/BIQKkEPUYS 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.