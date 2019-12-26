Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bride-to-be Mona Singh's face glows with happiness at her Mehendi ceremony — FIRST pics out

Bollywood Life Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Mona Singh has lived up to her words and her friends have taken the responsibility to share the actress' stunning pictures from her wedding ceremonies. The 3 Idiots star was dressed in a pretty pink salwar suit with floral accessories for her Mehendi ceremony.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

First photos from Mona Singh’s mehendi ceremony are out


Indian Express


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Bride-to-be Mona Singh's face glows with happiness at her Mehendi ceremony — FIRST pics out #MonaSingh https://t.co/471jCMiyR6 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.