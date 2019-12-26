Global  

NIA raids Akhil Gogoi's house in Guwahati

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 December 2019
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested by the agency earlier this month, officials said. Gogoi, whose custody was to end on Friday, has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, the officials said.
