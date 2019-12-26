Global  

Salman Khan's birthday bash in Pali house will also see Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood Life Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
It is the last week of December, the week when Salman Khan will throw his big birthday bash. However, unlike every year, the Bollywood superstar's birthday bash won't be happening at Panvel.
Shah Rukh Khan at Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party, fans go berserk

Shah Rukh Khan at Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party, fans go berserk

 Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan stole the show at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party. Fans gathered outside Zoya’s house to get a glimpse of the King of Bollywood. Karan Johar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar & Janhvi Kapoor also attended the party.

