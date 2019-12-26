Global  

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat slams violence during anti-CAA protests, says `this is not leadership`

Zee News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Army Chief General Rawat said that students in several universities and colleges are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in the name of anti-CAA protests and this is not leadership.
News video: ‘We will win future wars with Indian systems’: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

‘We will win future wars with Indian systems’: Army Chief Bipin Rawat 01:46

 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat stressed on indigenisation at the ‘Army Technology Seminar’ in Delhi.

UP Police issue notice, posters of people involved in violence during anti CAA protests [Video]UP Police issue notice, posters of people involved in violence during anti CAA protests

UP Police issue notice, posters of people involved in violence during anti CAA protests

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in J&K, 1 Jawan dead | Oneindia News [Video]Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in J&K, 1 Jawan dead | Oneindia News

PM MODI IN LUCKNOW: PEOPLE WHO DAMAGED PUBLIC PROPERTY MUST INTROSPECT, PM-PRESIDENT PAY TRIBUTE TO ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE, MAYAWATI: UP GOVT MUST CONDUCT PROBE ON CAA PROTESTS, UP CAA VIOLENCE: 28..

'This is not leadership': Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on violence during anti-CAA protests

"Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction".
DNA

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat condemns anti-CAA protests

Students leading crowds to carry out arson and violence is not leadership, he says
Hindu

