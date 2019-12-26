Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

'Centre should unconditionally state that NPR will not be linked to NRC': Chidambaram

DNA Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
This comes after Amit Malviya, head of BJP IT cell released a video of then Home Minister of the UPA-II regime, Chidambaram 'gloating at the launch of National Population Register (NPR) exercise' in 2010.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

153shoeb

Shoeb Khan RT @dna: 'Centre should unconditionally state that NPR will not be linked to NRC': Chidambaram https://t.co/5GLc6WBc6l 23 hours ago

Udayindiaonline

Uday India Magazine 'Centre should unconditionally state that NPR will not be linked to NRC': #Chidambaram https://t.co/9BuOJbQ1zB 1 day ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News ‘Centre should unconditionally state that NPR will not be linked to NRC’: Chidambaram https://t.co/ZFijcBCsmJ https://t.co/8W3TPoE87q 1 day ago

dna

DNA 'Centre should unconditionally state that NPR will not be linked to NRC': Chidambaram https://t.co/5GLc6WBc6l 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.