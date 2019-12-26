Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Solar eclipse 2019: Twitterati comes up with memes which stole the day

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The annular solar eclipse on Thursday was witnessed by scores of people across the country as it was visible in different parts of India.

The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am.

Twitterati was quick to make memes as there was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FOOTAGE FROM OUT OF THIS WORLD! INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE SHOWS A SOLAR ECLIPSE FROM SPACE AT AN ALTITUDE OF 165,000 FEET [Video]FOOTAGE FROM OUT OF THIS WORLD! INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE SHOWS A SOLAR ECLIPSE FROM SPACE AT AN ALTITUDE OF 165,000 FEET

By Jack Mobley   Science-enthusiasts managed to film a solar eclipse from the edge of space using a weather balloon and high-tech 360° camera. Sent Into Space Limited developed a lighter-than-air..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Narendra Modi posts picture as he tries to see solar eclipse, Twitterati makes memes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was enthusiastic about watching the solar eclipse in New Delhi was unable to do so because of cloud cover. Although he managed...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.