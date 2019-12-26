US again flies spy planes over Korean Peninsula

Seoul, Dec 26 (IANS) The US flew spy planes around the Korean Peninsula again, an aviation tracker said on Thursday, at a time of speculation that North Korea could carry out a major provocation amid the stalled denuclearization talks.



