US again flies spy planes over Korean Peninsula

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Seoul, Dec 26 (IANS) The US flew spy planes around the Korean Peninsula again, an aviation tracker said on Thursday, at a time of speculation that North Korea could carry out a major provocation amid the stalled denuclearization talks.
Recent related news from verified sources

US flies 4 spy planes over Korean Peninsula after Pyongyang's 'Christmas gift' threat

Seoul [South Korea], Dec 26 (ANI): The United States flew four surveillance planes over the Korean Peninsula this week after North Korea threatened to give...
Sify

US flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula

Seoul, Dec 23 (IANS) The US flew another surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said on Monday, the latest in a series of flights...
Sify

