Trump impeachment trial slides into limbo as hardball escalates over crucial final phase

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 15 hours ago )

New York, Dec 26 (IANS) The final bend of US president Donald Trumps impeachment process, a Senate trial, has suddenly slid into limbo after his Democratic rivals who control the House of Representatives have brought the until-now rapid fire spectacle to a screeching halt and left politicos scratching their heads about how this story ends. 👓 View full article

