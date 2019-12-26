Global  

Trump impeachment trial slides into limbo as hardball escalates over crucial final phase

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
New York, Dec 26 (IANS) The final bend of US president Donald Trumps impeachment process, a Senate trial, has suddenly slid into limbo after his Democratic rivals who control the House of Representatives have brought the until-now rapid fire spectacle to a screeching halt and left politicos scratching their heads about how this story ends.
News video: Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles

Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles 01:54

 As Democrats and Republicans spar over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, there are questions about why the House speaker has not delivered the articles to the Senate. CBS News' Laura Podesta reports.

With Trump Impeachment Trial in Limbo, Schumer Demands Emails and Documents

Senator Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, sent a letter to colleagues asking them to subpoena internal emails and other records for President Trump’s...
NYTimes.com

Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday as his Senate impeachment trial remains at an impasse, with Republican and Democratic leaders at odds over its...
CTV News


