Trump impeachment trial slides into limbo as hardball escalates over crucial final phase
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () New York, Dec 26 (IANS) The final bend of US president Donald Trumps impeachment process, a Senate trial, has suddenly slid into limbo after his Democratic rivals who control the House of Representatives have brought the until-now rapid fire spectacle to a screeching halt and left politicos scratching their heads about how this story ends.
