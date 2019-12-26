Global  

Riteish Deshmukh goes SHIRTLESS while Genelia turns goofy in this HOT and CUTE video

Bollywood Life Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are known to share some funny videos with witty captions. And on the eve of Christmas, Riteish and Genelia shared a video that is too adorable as well as HOT to handle.
