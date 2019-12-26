Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Anti-CAA stir: Army chief Bipin Rawat says leadership does not mean leading people to violence

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
It is not leadership if leaders guide masses, comprising university and college students, to carry out arson and violence in our cities, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday while commenting on protests against the citizenship amendment act.

Leaders emerge from crowds but are not those who lead people in "inappropriate...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘We will win future wars with Indian systems’: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

‘We will win future wars with Indian systems’: Army Chief Bipin Rawat 01:46

 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat stressed on indigenisation at the ‘Army Technology Seminar’ in Delhi.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Army Chief on CAA protests: ‘Leading people towards arson is not leadership’ [Video]Army Chief on CAA protests: ‘Leading people towards arson is not leadership’

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has slammed anti-CAA protesters who indulged in violence & arson.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published

Next Indian Army chief named: Lt Gen MM Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat [Video]Next Indian Army chief named: Lt Gen MM Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane will take over as the next Army chief. Naravane will succeed General Bipin Rawat as COAS. Lt Gen Naravane is currently the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Situation along LoC can escalate any time: Army chief Bipin Rawat

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time and the country has to be prepared for...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAIndian ExpressZee NewsMid-Day

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat slams violence during anti-CAA protests, says `this is not leadership`

Army Chief General Rawat said that students in several universities and colleges are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in the name of...
Zee News Also reported by •HinduDNA

Tweets about this

mukool14

Mukul Bobde RT @timesofindia: Anti-CAA stir: Leading crowds to arson, violence is not leadership, Army chief says Read: https://t.co/N7Uus7a7yN https… 3 minutes ago

swatwal75

swami prasad atwal RT @ETDefence: It is not leadership if leaders guide masses, comprising university, college students, to carry out arson & violence in our… 3 minutes ago

Orionis57

#DestroyTheAadhaar RT @PravinSawhney: Gen Rawat is hardly the person to speak on leadership after his many political statements as COAS. But then he could be… 4 minutes ago

Monicapgaud1

Monica gaud Foolish leads and dumb follows. Anti-CAA stir: Leading crowds to arson, violence is not leadership, Army chief Bipi… https://t.co/HGNqumrFNN 5 minutes ago

p_monge858

Pierre MONGE Inde. Anti-CAA stir: Leading crowds to arson, violence is not leadership, Army chief says https://t.co/IlBj2cjJyf 6 minutes ago

Ankesh_Gond

Ankesh kumar Gond🇮🇳 Anti-CAA stir: Leading crowds to arson, violence is not leadership, Army chief says | India News - Times of India https://t.co/IBKGQgrIIO 8 minutes ago

SutharJaidev

Jaidev Suthar Anti-CAA stir: Leading crowds to arson, violence is not leadership, Army chief Bipin Rawat says https://t.co/gl1geijPGX via @timesofindia 8 minutes ago

Shankar63593242

Shankarnarayan Leaders instigating violence are called anti nationals. People who lead the public in right direction only called… https://t.co/HdgbOyL5im 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.