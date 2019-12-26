Global  

7 killed as migrant boat capsizes in Turkey

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Ankara, Dec 26 (IANS) Seven people were killed as a migrant boat capsized in Turkey's Lake Van region on Thursday, authorities said.
