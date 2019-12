DT Next The memory of the devastating waves that swept through entire villages remains alive in Indonesia, where one can st… https://t.co/BkL1XvCLvQ 44 minutes ago Toolsy Fielder RT @kyodo_english: People from all walks of life gather in Indonesia's Aceh province to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Indian Ocea… 55 minutes ago Kyodo News | Japan People from all walks of life gather in Indonesia's Aceh province to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Indian… https://t.co/OpYeOvNw76 59 minutes ago SOS Children's Villages USA Today marks the 15th anniversary of the Indian Ocean #tsunami. Tens of thousands of children in #Indonesia lost the… https://t.co/VvbihEB6Rg 1 hour ago Newsd Indonesia marks 15th anniversary of 2004 tsunami https://t.co/fxDZh0zqgT 1 hour ago DT Next The tsunami, which occurred due to a megathrust earthquake that struck undersea off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatr… https://t.co/7VLnosvRdb 5 hours ago Avinash Venkatraman This day marks the 15th year anniversary of #IndianOceanTsunami which struck the Indian Ocean with an epicenter off… https://t.co/dYNFWYgVAr 8 hours ago