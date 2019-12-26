Time to punish 'tukde-tukde' gang for violence in Delhi: Amit Shah
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () "It is time to punish the tukde-tukde gang, which is responsible for the violence in the streets of the national capital with the help of the Congress party. The people of Delhi should punish them,"Amit Shah said while addressing a public rally. The home minister also accused the opposition parties, which are opposing the CAA, of spreading misinformation and causing violence.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commented on the violence in anti-CAA protests. Amit Shah was asked whether violence happened due to intel failure. Shah said that sensitive issues like these shouldn't be weighed on political scale.