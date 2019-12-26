Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Time to punish 'tukde-tukde' gang for violence in Delhi: Amit Shah

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
"It is time to punish the tukde-tukde gang, which is responsible for the violence in the streets of the national capital with the help of the Congress party. The people of Delhi should punish them,"Amit Shah said while addressing a public rally. The home minister also accused the opposition parties, which are opposing the CAA, of spreading misinformation and causing violence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Amit Shah on anti-CAA protests: ‘Sensitive issues given political colour’

Amit Shah on anti-CAA protests: ‘Sensitive issues given political colour’ 05:23

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah commented on the violence in anti-CAA protests. Amit Shah was asked whether violence happened due to intel failure. Shah said that sensitive issues like these shouldn't be weighed on political scale.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti CAA protest Police arrest 10 people in connection with violence in Delhi Daryaganj [Video]Anti CAA protest Police arrest 10 people in connection with violence in Delhi Daryaganj

Anti CAA protest Police arrest 10 people in connection with violence in Delhi Daryaganj

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

The Courier movie clip - We're Here To Move You Out [Video]The Courier movie clip - We're Here To Move You Out

The Courier movie clip - We're Here To Move You Out Plot synopsis: This intense action-thriller unfolds in real time as two embattled souls fight for their lives. Academy Award® winner Gary Oldman..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Congress, Tukde Tukde gang instigated anti-CAA violence in Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah said in the 60 months that Kejriwal has been in power his government should have achieved what it had promised instead they are scamming the people of...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.