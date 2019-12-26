Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

More than 100 detained from outside UP Bhawan

Hindu Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Delhi police detained more than 100 people arrived to stage protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act outside UP Bhawan in Delhi, said polic
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DebanjanSingh

DS RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | More than 40 anti-CAA protesters have been detained from the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. https://t.co/Dyub… 8 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW #Breaking | More than 40 anti-CAA protesters have been detained from the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. https://t.co/DyubZLVFFJ 22 minutes ago

bhaveshkumar44

Bhavesh Bhvsh Kumar More than 100 detained from outside UP Bhawan https://t.co/dmafhgFxVL 5 hours ago

insaniyana

Paneer Offends Me RT @arunachaltimes_: Delhi Police on Monday detained more than 150 people from Assam Bhavan in Delhi as they gathered to protest the detent… 6 hours ago

GayleLeslie7

Gayle Leslie RT @forwardarc: Overshadowed by other Trump scandals, ICE detained a record 70,000 migrant children in 2019, a 42% increase over 2018. They… 6 hours ago

CapitanDirk

Intergalactic Love Jihadi with a Muzlamic Raygun RT @SayfibnDhiYazan: ❝A harrowing discovery has unearthed more than 600 corpses from a Sunni Arab tribe that went missing in 2016 after bei… 9 hours ago

EmmaD_62

Emma D. Jimenez-Aumack @AB_3122 @NormOrnstein @politicalgates I never saw pictures of babies without their parents. There were unescorted… https://t.co/NaCdc7tGlO 11 hours ago

1crzydg

Rob Hem RT @TinTinResists: @StateDept @realDonaldTrump Overshadowed by other Trump scandals, ICE detained a record 70,000 migrant children in 2019,… 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.