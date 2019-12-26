IDA Construction Moms' obesity in pregnancy is linked to lag in sons' development and IQ https://t.co/aUjhONh9AW 2 days ago

Sanders Filters Inc. Moms' obesity in pregnancy is linked to lag in sons' development and IQ https://t.co/XLCTR0CL3Z 2 days ago

Nano Safe Coatings Moms' obesity in pregnancy is linked to lag in sons' development and IQ https://t.co/Dv9D50bf3T 2 days ago

Scient Open Access Moms' obesity in pregnancy is linked to lag in sons' development and IQ: A mother's obesity in pregnancy can affect… https://t.co/OV7Pm7yHlo 2 days ago

OTV Moms’ Obesity In Pregnancy Linked To Lag In Sons’ Development https://t.co/H6a3T4dI7n https://t.co/OWsFf56Owu 3 days ago

John Wallen RT @kagedmuscle: Moms' obesity in pregnancy is linked to lag in children’s development and health concerns a new study suggests https://t.… 4 days ago

Siddharth Parekh  RT @ETPanache: The study noted that obesity in pregnant #mothers is linked to lagging motor skills in preschoolers, and lower IQ in middle… 4 days ago