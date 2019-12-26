Global  

Moms' obesity in pregnancy linked to lag in sons' development

Thursday, 26 December 2019
New York, Dec 26 (IANS) Children who are born to mothers who were obese during pregnancy may suffer from underdeveloped motor skills and a lower IQ, researchers have found.
