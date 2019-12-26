Global  

Complaint filed against Arundhati Roy for urging people to give false information for NPR

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A Supreme Court lawyer on Thursday filed a complaint against activist and author Arundhati Roy for allegedly urging people to give false information to officials who come to collect data for the National Population Register (NPR). ​​"The above statement is nothing but a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of Muslims," the advocate stated in the complaint.
Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta: Author Arundhati Roy urges people to give `fake names` to NPR

Arundhati Roy also claimed that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was targeted at the Muslims.
