Complaint filed against Arundhati Roy for urging people to give false information for NPR
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () A Supreme Court lawyer on Thursday filed a complaint against activist and author Arundhati Roy for allegedly urging people to give false information to officials who come to collect data for the National Population Register (NPR). "The above statement is nothing but a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of Muslims," the advocate stated in the complaint.