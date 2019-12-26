Global  

WWE Raw, 23rd December, top 10 moments: Becky Lynch challenges Asuka, Seth Rollins and the AOP decimate Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe

Bollywood Life Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The last episode of Monday Night Raw surely ended with a bang. It'll be very interesting to see what the New Year brings.
Recent related videos from verified sources

WWE's Seth Rollins Seems Headed For The Dark Side Again [Video]WWE's Seth Rollins Seems Headed For The Dark Side Again

Top WWE star Seth Rollins' heel turn comes following a rough showing for the Raw roster at the recent Survivor Series. Katie Johnston reports.

Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Seth Rollins and AOP lay waste to Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe: Raw, Dec. 23, 2019

Seth Rollins and AOP lay waste to Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe: Raw, Dec. 23, 2019
FOX Sports

WWE Raw: Rey Mysterio retains his US Title, but Seth Rollins and the AOP cut short his celebration with a brutal beatdown

Samoa Joe, the night's guest announcer, also became collateral damage after he refused to make way for what Rollins and the AOP had in mind
Bollywood Life Also reported by •CBS SportsFOX Sports

