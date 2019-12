Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

The upcoming weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show will bring out the tapori in you, as the episode will be welcoming some of the renowned names from the Bhojpuri film industry. The show will welcome Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Amrapali, and Nidhi Jha. In 👓 View full article