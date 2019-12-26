Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Here's how Natasha Poonawalla celebrated Christmas with her family!

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Business tycoon Adar Poonawalla's wife Natasha Poonawalla ringed in the joy of Christmas by celebrating the festival with family and friends. The 37-year-old philanthropist took to the Gram to share inside pictures from her Christmas celebrations with her husband Adar and sons, Cyrus and Darius.


View this post on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim

Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim 02:37

 For Natasha's family, Christmas will never be the same again. The teen was hit and killed by a school bus last week while walking to her bus stop.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.