Netanyahu faces challenge to Likud party leadership

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 26 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being challenged for the leadership of the Likud party, with old rival and former cabinet colleague Gideon Saar entering the fray as the party's primary poll began on Thursday, reports said.
 Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday as his Likud party held leadership primaries in the run-up to a national election, the country's third in under a year. Emer McCarthy reports.

Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election

Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday as his Likud party held leadership primaries in the run-up...
Reuters

Netanyahu seen remaining at Likud helm as party votes ahead of March ballot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to have faced down a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday when his Likud party held a leadership vote in...
Reuters

