Hudson - ProBernieDude Continuing for you @realDonaldTrump ... or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Gover… https://t.co/ZjOolNJfhE 2 days ago

GTIAT Give thanks in all things. @unseen1_unseen For many, many years. Thank you to our President. Pretty soon we will be able to seek redress of grievances again. 2 days ago

Ang RT @wellnesswithnan: @NJSenatePres Bills A2173, A3818, S1003, A1576 S941 A1991 are against our Religious Beliefs & Tenets - Violate our Civ… 2 days ago

TARIQ MAHMOOD @GOPunjabPK WHAT ABOUT GAS LOAD SHEDDING....THERE IS NO FORESIGHT....BAD PLANNING AND ILL MANAGEMENT...PEOPLE ARE… https://t.co/v12GE1T74o 2 days ago

Ashley Baker @jrhuddles @Pelicans_tech Break up the grievances. Break. Them. Up. Then the multiple grievances will redress my… https://t.co/4wVt3M1RZb 3 days ago

WellnessWithNancy Bills A2173, A3818, S1003, A1576 S941 A1991 against our Religious Beliefs & Tenets - Violate our Civil Rights. Are… https://t.co/tPuCVMRTSw 3 days ago

WellnessWithNancy @NJSenatePres Bills A2173, A3818, S1003, A1576 S941 A1991 are against our Religious Beliefs & Tenets - Violate our… https://t.co/bsjFfOuvUx 3 days ago