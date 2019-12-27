Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

TV actor Kushal Punjabi passes away at 37

Bollywood Life Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
TV actor Kushal Punjabi passes away at 37. In his career spanning nearly two decades, he worked in various films and TV shows like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kkusum Kaal, Lakshya, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his residence

Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Actor Karanvir Bohra took to social media to break the news of...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY #KushalPunjabi Passes Away: 7 Fitness Videos of the Late TV Actor That Are Inspiring! #KushalPunjabiDeath… https://t.co/Oh4Xtq1MDl 4 minutes ago

ignatious_jibin

Jibin Ignatious RT @indiacom: #KushalPunjabi Death: @KVBohra confirmed the news on Friday morning. The cause of his death is not known yet. https://t.co/Pm… 6 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com #KushalPunjabi Death: @KVBohra confirmed the news on Friday morning. The cause of his death is not known yet. https://t.co/PmfBDdgE8s 7 minutes ago

AdvaniLakshya

LaKsHyA RT @Spotboye: TV actor #KushalPunjabi passes away. @KVBohra confirms the news of his demise through a post on social media. #Television |… 10 minutes ago

Pragya10334913

Pragya RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: Popular TV actor #KushalPunjabi who was last seen in the show #IshqMeinMarjawan passes away at 37 in a shocking inciden… 10 minutes ago

m_yerie

YerieM319 RT @ZoomTV: Lakshya actor #KushalPunjabi passes away at 37 https://t.co/7XcSdjFozA 20 minutes ago

iam_manojgoenka

Manoj Goenka 🇮🇳 Television actor #KushalPunjabi passes away at 37 https://t.co/QHsBl3qUSU 24 minutes ago

TPINewz

ThePrevalentIndia Television Fame Actor Kushal Punjabi Passes Away Read Here: https://t.co/NzzjsAZy5N #KushalPunjabi https://t.co/eNKHvyOqmo 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.