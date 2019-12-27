TV actor Kushal Punjabi passes away at 37

LatestLY #KushalPunjabi Passes Away: 7 Fitness Videos of the Late TV Actor That Are Inspiring! #KushalPunjabiDeath… https://t.co/Oh4Xtq1MDl 4 minutes ago Jibin Ignatious RT @indiacom: #KushalPunjabi Death: @KVBohra confirmed the news on Friday morning. The cause of his death is not known yet. https://t.co/Pm… 6 minutes ago India.com #KushalPunjabi Death: @KVBohra confirmed the news on Friday morning. The cause of his death is not known yet. https://t.co/PmfBDdgE8s 7 minutes ago LaKsHyA RT @Spotboye: TV actor #KushalPunjabi passes away. @KVBohra confirms the news of his demise through a post on social media. #Television |… 10 minutes ago Pragya RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: Popular TV actor #KushalPunjabi who was last seen in the show #IshqMeinMarjawan passes away at 37 in a shocking inciden… 10 minutes ago YerieM319 RT @ZoomTV: Lakshya actor #KushalPunjabi passes away at 37 https://t.co/7XcSdjFozA 20 minutes ago Manoj Goenka 🇮🇳 Television actor #KushalPunjabi passes away at 37 https://t.co/QHsBl3qUSU 24 minutes ago ThePrevalentIndia Television Fame Actor Kushal Punjabi Passes Away Read Here: https://t.co/NzzjsAZy5N #KushalPunjabi https://t.co/eNKHvyOqmo 31 minutes ago