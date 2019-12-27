Global  

Dabangg 3 box office collection day 7 early estimates: Salman Khan's film ends its opening week on a fair note

Bollywood Life Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Since Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz has released today, Dabangg 3 has lost a good chunk of screens at the box office
