Valparaiso fires may have been set intentionally, says Chilean president

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Santiago [Chile], Dec. 27 (ANI): Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Thursday said there are indications that the forest fire in Valparaiso city, which has destroyed at least 245 houses nearby, may have been set intentionally.
