Avane Srimannarayana Twitter review: Rakshit Shetty's cop-actioner is the most-entertaining film of the year, exclaim fans

Bollywood Life Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Directed by Sachin Ravi, Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana also stars Shanvi Srivastava, Achyuth Kumar, Balaji Manohar and Pramod Shetty in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Shree Devi Entertainers, Pushkar Films and Paramvah Studios
Movie Review: Avane Srimannarayana

Avane Srimannarayana is a treat for fans of not just Rakshit Shetty, but those who like cinema to be a wholesome intelligent exercise. There are a lot of guns...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Rakshit Shetty talks about Avane Srimannarayana and the eco-system that enables his work

Writer, director, actor, producer Rakshit Shetty on being rooted, the innovative promotions of Avane Srimannarayana and the eco-system that enables his work
Hindu


Shashi_Balkur

Shashi Balkur (ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಭಾರತೀಯ) 🇮🇳 RT @bollywood_life: Avane Srimannarayana Twitter review: Rakshit Shetty's cop-actioner is the most-entertaining film of the year, exclaim f… 2 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Avane Srimannarayana Twitter review: Rakshit Shetty's cop-actioner is the most-entertaining film of the year, excla… https://t.co/nIiome3tcY 2 hours ago

DekhNews

Dekh News Avane Srimannarayana (ASN) Movie Review & Ratings Audience Twitter Response Live Updates Reaction Hit or Flop… https://t.co/JaGhjBILOe 15 hours ago

