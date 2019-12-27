Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Anti-CAA protests: UP police intensify crackdown

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
*Lucknow/New Delhi:* The police in Uttar Pradesh has intensified its crackdown on demonstrations against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed nationwide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) as protesters refuse to back down.

The police have arrested over 1,100 people, filed 327 FIRs and have kept 5,558 in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Dallas Police Announces Crackdown On Suspected Domestic Abusers

Dallas Police Announces Crackdown On Suspected Domestic Abusers 00:23

 Chief Renee Hall tweeted that during the month of January, police will arrest people with outstanding domestic violence warrants in a warrant roundup.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Indian police accused of using 'excessive force' against protesters [Video]Indian police accused of using 'excessive force' against protesters

Indian police accused of using 'excessive force' against protesters

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:52Published

UP Police issue notice, posters of people involved in violence during anti CAA protests [Video]UP Police issue notice, posters of people involved in violence during anti CAA protests

UP Police issue notice, posters of people involved in violence during anti CAA protests

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VikarJunaid

Junaid Vikar Shaikh RT @the_hindu: Clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in which several people, including policemen, were injured in UP’s… 6 days ago

jamsheedsyed

Jammy RT @IndiasMuslims: Anti-CAA protests: 15 held in connection with Daryaganj violence sent to 2-day judicial custody The police had sought 1… 6 days ago

IndiasMuslims

Indias Muslims Anti-CAA protests: 15 held in connection with Daryaganj violence sent to 2-day judicial custody The police had sou… https://t.co/WY1J713Q9E 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.