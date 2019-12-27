Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Japan to deploy mission to Middle East

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Tokyo, Dec 27 (IANS) The Japanese government on Friday announced that it would send a Self-Defense Force ship and aircraft to the Middle East with an aim of gathering information to ensure safe navigation on the waters of the region.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women in Burundi face abuse in Middle East [Video]Women in Burundi face abuse in Middle East

Traffickers started targeting impoverished women in Burundi after unrest broke out in 2015 following a disputed presidential election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published

SPIRIT OF THE BALL Documentary movie [Video]SPIRIT OF THE BALL Documentary movie

Trailer of the documentary SPIRIT OF THE BALL - Plot synopsis: One ball, one world – one bus. Their destination is the football World Cup in Russia, their plan is to bring people from different..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japanese warship and aircraft to patrol Middle East

Japan, a US ally that has maintained friendly ties with Iran, has opted to launch its own operation rather than join a US-led mission to protect shipping in the...
Sydney Morning Herald

Japan gets Iran's backing on plans to deploy SDF personnel to Middle East

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 21 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday gave a nod to Japan's plan to deploy Self-Defense Forces (SDF) personnel to the Middle...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.