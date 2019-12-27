Japan to deploy mission to Middle East

Tokyo, Dec 27 (IANS) The Japanese government on Friday announced that it would send a Self-Defense Force ship and aircraft to the Middle East with an aim of gathering information to ensure safe navigation on the waters of the region.

