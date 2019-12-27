Global  

Typhoon Phanfone toll reaches 28 in Philippines

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Manila, Dec 27 (IANS) Typhoon Phanfone has left at least 28 people dead in the Philippines, with two injured and 12 missing, authorities said on Friday.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
News video: Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines 00:34

 Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day.

