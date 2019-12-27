Global  

Good Newwz box office occupancy report: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's film starts on a good note

Bollywood Life Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The occupancy in the multiplexes is very compared to single screens as Good Newwz is primarily targeted towards metro-cities. Since positive reviews are flowing from the cine-goers, we are expecting substantial growth in the evening and night shows and over the weekend at the box office
News video: Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani

Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani 04:55

 Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful mix of comedy and emotions that never gets preachy.

