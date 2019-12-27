Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Supreme Court's key judgment in 2019: Paving way for Ram Temple, Rafale; clean chit to ex-CJI in harassment claim

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Verdicts paving the way for construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya and India's multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal with France were 2019's landmark imprints of the Supreme Court, which also found itself at the centre of a controversy with then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi being accused of sexual harassment before getting the clean chit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Bay Homeless Advocates Claim Victory After Supreme Court Decision [Video]South Bay Homeless Advocates Claim Victory After Supreme Court Decision

Len Ramirez reports on U.S. Supreme Court allowing lower court decision on homeless sleeping in city parks and on sidewalks to stand (12-16-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:23Published

Supreme Court Agress To Hear Case Concerning Trump's Finances And Immunity From Investigation [Video]Supreme Court Agress To Hear Case Concerning Trump's Finances And Immunity From Investigation

The Supreme Court has agreed to take a key case.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

$439M VirnetX judgment is 'legally wrong and grossly unfair' Apple tells Supreme Court

The Federal Circuit's decision to side with VirnetX in January 2019 as part of a long-running patent infringement case is "grossly unfair," Apple insists to the...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.