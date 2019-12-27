Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Mobile Internet services restored in Kargil

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The services were restored in view of complete normalcy returning to Kargil, with no untoward incident taking place over the past four months, the officials said. They said local religious leaders have appealed to people not to misuse the facility. Broadband services were already functional in Kargil.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days | Oneindia News [Video]Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days | Oneindia News

Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days, Rahul Gandhi says brothers are being made to fight brothers, Uttar Pradesh braces for fresh anti-CAA protests ahead of Friday prayers, Plane..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:03Published

Smart city concepts shine at ITU Telecom World in Busan [Video]Smart city concepts shine at ITU Telecom World in Busan

South Korea’s second city of Busan hosted this year’s ITU Telecom World event, bringing together governments, tech firms and startups to discuss new digital technologies. Smart cities One of the..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:00Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.