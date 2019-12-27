Global  

Norwegian woman asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protest

DNA Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
According to an official of FRRO, the woman has been asked to leave the country as she has violated visa rules.
Norwegian, 71, told to leave India after joining citizenship law protest

A Norwegian woman on holiday in India's southern state of Kerala has been told to leave the country after she joined a protest against Prime Minister Narendra...
Reuters

Norwegian woman Janne, who took part in anti-CAA protest in Kochi, asked to leave India

Janne told TOI that the officials are waiting for her at the hotel lobby and want her to leave the hotel and leave India today itself. "The offcials just came...
IndiaTimes

