Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Check context with Army chief, don't politicise it: VK Singh on General Bipin Rawat's statement on protests against CAA

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Modi government came to the defence of Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday after he drew flak from several quarters over his remarks criticising those leading protests and guiding students to carry out arson and violence. Speaking to ANI, Union minister and former Army chief General (retd) VK Singh defended the comments made by Rawat and asked the opposition not to politicise everything.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Army Chief on CAA protests: ‘Leading people towards arson is not leadership’

Army Chief on CAA protests: ‘Leading people towards arson is not leadership’ 02:24

 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has slammed anti-CAA protesters who indulged in violence & arson.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'What Mughals couldn't do...': Giriraj Singh's jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi [Video]"What Mughals couldn't do...": Giriraj Singh's jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over CAA protests. Giriraj blamed Rahul, Owaisi and others for trying to instigate a civil war in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published

Army doing what's necessary: Rajnath after 2 killed in Pak firing along LoC [Video]Army doing what's necessary: Rajnath after 2 killed in Pak firing along LoC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the Indian army along the borders. Speaking on the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Uri Sector, Singh said the army is doing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'This is not leadership': Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on violence during anti-CAA protests

"Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction".
DNA

General Bipin Rawat says tension at LoC can escalate anytime, asks Indian Army to be alert

Rawat's remarks came in the backdrop of an increase in the number of unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.