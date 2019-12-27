Check context with Army chief, don't politicise it: VK Singh on General Bipin Rawat's statement on protests against CAA
Friday, 27 December 2019 () The Modi government came to the defence of Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday after he drew flak from several quarters over his remarks criticising those leading protests and guiding students to carry out arson and violence. Speaking to ANI, Union minister and former Army chief General (retd) VK Singh defended the comments made by Rawat and asked the opposition not to politicise everything.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the Indian army along the borders. Speaking on the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Uri Sector, Singh said the army is doing..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published