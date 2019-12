NRC, NPR attack on poor like demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Likening the National Population Register ( NPR ) and the National Register of Citizens ( NRC ) with demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said these exercises are "tax" on the poor, who will suffer the same way they did after the note ban in November 2016. He was talking to reporters at the airport here after attending the inaugural function of the National Tribal Dance Festival.