FIRST PICS! Mona Singh looks breathtakingly beautiful in a red lehenga as she gets married to beau Shyam

Bollywood Life Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Jassie Jaisi Koi Nahin actress has finally taken the plunge with her beau, Shyam, a banker. It was a private affair with just close friends and family in attendance. Mona Singh looks gorgeous in an all-Red bridal suit.
