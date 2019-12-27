Global  

125 crore Aadhaar cards issued till date: Government

Zee News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Over the years, the Aadhaar card has evolved as a primary identification document for a number of purposes in India. The Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used almost 37,000 crore times since inception. As per UIDAI records, about three crore authentication requests are received on an average every day.
Recent related news from verified sources

Over 125 crore residents have Aadhaar: Centre

The press release also stated that there is a rapid increase in AADHAAR being used as the primary identity document by the Aadhaar holders.
DNA


