125 crore Aadhaar cards issued till date: Government

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Over the years, the Aadhaar card has evolved as a primary identification document for a number of purposes in India. The Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used almost 37,000 crore times since inception. As per UIDAI records, about three crore authentication requests are received on an average every day. ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article