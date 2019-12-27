Global  

Good Newwz Public Review: Akshay Kumar ends 2019 with a bang, say cine-goers

Bollywood Life Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Directed by Raj Mehta, Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. It also features Anjana Sukhani, Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in key roles
News video: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newzz public review

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newzz public review 03:04

 Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on a high as their latest film, Good Newzz, is garnering all the positive reviews. Good Newwz also casts Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama [Video]Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer "Good Newwz" finally hit the theaters today. The film is a laugh riot, family drama .

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:35Published

Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani [Video]Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani

Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:55Published


Movie review: Akshay, Kareena deliver solid 'Good Newwz'

'Good Newwz' is definitely a must-watch for those who enjoy laugh-out-loud movies.
Khaleej Times

Good Newwz trailer 2: Akshay Kumar faces backlash for joking about Lord Rama

Good Newwz is being helmed by Raj Mehta. Good Newwz is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar,...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Good Newwz Public Review: Akshay Kumar ends 2019 with a bang, say cine-goers #AkshayKumar #GoodNewwz… https://t.co/xsWK7nER95 44 minutes ago

______Akki

RAJU RT @indiacom: #GoodNewwz is directed by #RajMehta and has hit the theatres on Friday, December 27. Fans are loving the one-liners of @aksha… 1 hour ago

indiacom

India.com #GoodNewwz is directed by #RajMehta and has hit the theatres on Friday, December 27. Fans are loving the one-liners… https://t.co/SoROGem0vg 1 hour ago

moGossipApp

moGossip.com One word review : Hilarious Entertainer !! #GoodNewwz is the most entertaining film of the year!! @akshaykumar… https://t.co/eTpWZwG2KD 1 hour ago

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Good Newwz Public Review First Day First Show Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, Kiara https://t.co/qhCXHsaHJg 3 hours ago

abjaatheboss

abhijit ajgaonkar Good Newwz public review by Wise Man - Hit or Flop? https://t.co/EPdbDAzPGV via @YouTube 3 hours ago

SanjayAkkians

Akkians Sanjay👦 RT @shivaychaubey: @SumitkadeI Are sir content ke wajah se log thoda hesitate ho rhe hai Lekin after public review log tut padenge GOOD NEW… 15 hours ago

DrNaziaFayaz1

Dr Nazia Fayaz RT @Khiladi_Raina: I think #GoodNewwz Ka trailer aur achche se cut kiya ja sakta tha... Bahut se public review me audiance ye bol rahi hai… 16 hours ago

