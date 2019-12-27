Global  

Tesla's Cybertruck rip-off by Russian YouTubers takes to the street and goes on sale

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Moscow [Russia], Dec 27 (ANI): The cyberpunk-themed Tesla Cybertruck seems to have found stiff competition from a bunch of Russian YouTubers who have come up with their own replica of Elon Musk's over 40k USD electric vehicle, reported the New York Post website.
Russian YouTubers created a gas-powered replica of the Tesla Cybertruck — here's how they did it

Russian YouTubers created a gas-powered replica of the Tesla Cybertruck — here's how they did it· Tesla released its heavy-duty Cybertruck last month, an all-electric passenger pickup truck with armored glass that can cost between $39,990 and $76,900. ·...
Business Insider

Behold this ridiculous Cybertruck knockoff

Russian YouTubers making a fake Tesla Cybertruck feels so on-brand for 2019 that it couldn't possibly be true. And, yet, here we are.  In the above video, a...
Mashable


Tweets about this

varindiamag

VARINDIA Russian #Youtubers create a copy of Tesla’s #cybertruck https://t.co/6ONTwEmtKp 53 minutes ago

Foxtonnews1

Foxton News Tesla's Cybertruck rip-off by Russian YouTubers takes to the street and goes on sale - https://t.co/SUdlRXREBe 1 hour ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Tesla's Cybertruck rip-off by Russian YouTubers takes to the street and goes on sale https://t.co/OFaXLspFyi 2 hours ago

toad201811

Kinopio2018 A Tesla Cybertruck knockoff made by Russian YouTubers has no doors and is powered by gasoline, but it's fooled peop… https://t.co/opGW6iE25J 2 hours ago

fhr_ff

Fahri (gak pake hamzah) RT @thisisinsider: This Tesla Cybertruck knockoff, made by Russian YouTubers, doesn't have doors and riders do have to enter the vehicle th… 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Tesla's Cybertruck rip-off by Russian YouTubers takes to the street and goes on sale https://t.co/QXQv5gUHJy 3 hours ago

herewearebot

But Here We Are RT @snkw1974: Behold this ridiculous Cybertruck knockoff https://t.co/QSymb4j1c3 Russian YouTubers making a fake Tesla Cybertruck feels s… 4 hours ago

snkw1974

Stanley Ng Kok Wah Behold this ridiculous Cybertruck knockoff https://t.co/QSymb4j1c3 Russian YouTubers making a fake Tesla Cybertru… https://t.co/6M47poPVZc 4 hours ago

