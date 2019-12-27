Global  

No one will be stripped of citizenship: Amit Shah

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said no one would be stripped of their citizenship and accused the Congress of spreading rumours. Addressing a public rally in the Himachal Pradesh capital on the second anniversary of the BJP government led by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Shah in his half-hour address defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Amit Shah challenges Congress to show any clause in CAA that can take away citizenship

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Congress of spreading rumours about the newly-amended citizenship law and challenged party leader Rahul Gandhi to...
'Understand the chronology': Priyanka takes dig at Amit Shah over NRC remarks

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a veiled dig at home minister Amit Shah over his "understand the chronology" remark on the National Register...
