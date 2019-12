Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday remembered Rabindranath Tagore, the Nobel Laureate , who penned 'Jana Gana Mana', first sung on this day in 1911. "Jana Gana Mana was first sung on this day in 1911. Over the years, our National Anthem has united us & inspired the nation. The song is composed by Rabindranath Tagore. He is our pride," Banerjee tweeted.