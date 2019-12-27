Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jawaani Jaaneman teaser: Saif Ali Khan's urban rom-com promises to take you on a fun-ride

Bollywood Life Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Filmistan and Notebook helmer Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Deepika's Chhapaak In Trouble, Salman's 54th Birthday, Jawaani Jaaneman FIRST Look | Top 10 News

Deepika's Chhapaak In Trouble, Salman's 54th Birthday, Jawaani Jaaneman FIRST Look | Top 10 News 05:08

 Deepika Padukon's Chhapaak in trouble, Salman Khan reveals his plans for his 54th birthday, Saif Ali Khan's first poster of Jawaani Jaaneman out. These are among the top 10 news. Watch the video to know more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan leave for New Year Vacations [Video]Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan leave for New Year Vacations

As the Christmas celebration is over now its time for some New Year celebrations. Actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were snapped on Wednesday at the Mumbai airport.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:48Published

Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan's WEIRD REACTION To MEDIA Reporters | WATCH [Video]Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan's WEIRD REACTION To MEDIA Reporters | WATCH

Watch Ibrahim Ali Khan's funny expression caught on camera while in conversation with media.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jawaani Jaaneman teaser: Saif Ali Khan revamps his ‘Ole Ole’ avatar


Indian Express

Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman to now release on January 31


Indian Express Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.