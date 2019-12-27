Toll in Kazakhstan plane crash revised to 12 (4th Lead)

duncan kibet RT @nytimes: Breaking News: A plane carrying 100 people crashed into a building in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The death toll was unclear, but offi… 46 seconds ago KIII 3 News Authorities had earlier put the death toll at 15 but later revised it downward, without explaining why. https://t.co/4FSOH2zs5y 5 minutes ago ju RT @Reuters: Kazakhstan plane crash death toll cut to 12 https://t.co/mkScwjBaJ7 https://t.co/ROqm06Tg5x 7 minutes ago KSDK News Authorities had earlier put the death toll at 15 but later revised it downward, without explaining why. https://t.co/Ra7P2NnuaZ 27 minutes ago Newscenter PHL RT @rapplerdotcom: Almaty's city administration confirms the toll of 12 after an official previously said 15 had died. https://t.co/orXhfq9… 30 minutes ago Black Panther🍁 RT @AP: Authorities in Kazakhstan have revised the death toll in a plane crash, saying at least 12 people were killed. The plane carrying 9… 32 minutes ago First Coast News Authorities had earlier put the death toll at 15 but later revised it downward, without explaining why. https://t.co/Ah4msDeEFF 33 minutes ago WFMY News 2 Authorities had earlier put the death toll at 15 but later revised it downward, without explaining why. https://t.co/yU2fg6segX 37 minutes ago