Toll in Kazakhstan plane crash revised to 12 (4th Lead)

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Nur Sultan, Dec 27 (IANS) The Kazakhstan government on Friday revised the number of people killed in a plane crash that occurred earlier in the day shortly after taking off from the Almaty airport to 12, from the initial figure of 15.
News video: At least 12 people dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

At least 12 people dead in Kazakhstan plane crash 00:38

 At least 12 people dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

Kazakhstan plane crash death toll cut to 12

Kazakh authorities said 12 people were killed when their passenger plane carrying nearly 100 people crashed on Friday shortly after departing from Almaty...
Reuters

Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane comes down near Almaty airport

Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane comes down near Almaty airportA plane with 100 people on board has crashed in Kazakhstan, airport officials say....
WorldNews

